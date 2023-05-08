Dec Announces $13-Million Partnership With Adirondack Watershed Institute Of Paul Smith’s College To Support Invasive Species Prevention Efforts

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a $13.24-million, five-year partnership with the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) of Paul Smith’s College to administer the Adirondack Park Watercraft Inspection Steward Program (WISP). The announcement, made during Adirondack Day at the New York State Capitol, will protect the Adirondack Park’s resources from the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) that damage ecosystems.

“Governor Kathy Hochul’s sustained investments in safeguarding New York’s irreplaceable natural resources are bolstering aquatic habitat protections in the Adirondack Park and helping prevent the spread of invasive species,” said Commissioner Seggos. “The Adirondack Park Watercraft Inspection Steward Program is one of DEC’s front lines of defense against invasive pests by engaging directly with boaters so visitors arrive at launches with their boats and trailers cleaned, drained, and dried to prevent the introduction of new invasive pests to Adirondack waterbodies. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Adirondack Watershed Institute and the thousands of boaters enjoying the region’s waters.”

DEC’s five-year contract with the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) runs through December 2027, and is funded from the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The contract builds upon New York State’s ongoing commitment, officially launched in 2015, to preventing the spread of AIS in the Adirondack Park. Since that time, the inspection program has expanded to cover nearly 60 locations with approximately 29 decontamination stations where 68,000 inspections were conducted last year alone.

“This important partnership with the New York State DEC has led to measurable changes in our region over the past five years including more boaters engaging in ‘clean-drain-dry’ practices, reduced threats of invasive species from the direct removal of non-native plants and animals from watercraft, and over 100 well-paying, seasonal jobs annually,” said Bill Brosseau, AWI’s Director of Stewardship and Education Program. “We are looking forward to strengthening this work and achieving even greater results in the next five years.”

The AIS spread prevention program: reduces the risk of introduction and spread of high-priority AIS into and within the Adirondack region via watercraft and equipment; protects native aquatic species and habitats from potential introductions of AIS; protects water-based recreational resources and local economies; educates recreational watercraft operators of the legal requirements of “Clean. Drain. Dry.” standards required by State law and regulation and assists in achieving compliance; provides self-certification documents as needed by the program; fosters a sense of responsibility and self-motivation in watercraft operators to do their part to prevent the spread of AIS when not assisted by boat stewards; and protects New Yorkers’ investment in publicly owned water.



Since the inception of the program, stewards have interacted with more than a half million people and inspected more than a half million boats. Stewards have intercepted zebra mussels, waterfleas, Eurasian watermilfoil, curly leaf pond weed, and hydrilla. Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant that is a federally listed noxious weed and prohibited by State regulation. New York State currently invests close to $500,000 per year to control and manage hydrilla in Cayuga Lake and Spencer Pond/Little Nanticoke Creek.

In the 2023-24 State Budget, Governor Hochul maintained EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history. The EPF included an increase of $1.55 million to prevent and address invasive species for a total investment of $18.55 million, and also provides funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

Effective last year, motorized boat users are required to obtain certification that they have inspected and removed potentially harmful aquatic invasive species before launching in waters in, and immediately adjacent to, the Adirondack Park. If a DEC inspection station adjacent to a public waterbody in the Adirondack Park is open for operation, boaters must have either a self-issuing certification or decontamination certificate from a DEC inspection station before launching into the waterbody. See information on Adirondack boater requirements and to view a video of Commissioner Seggos with Adirondack Watershed Institute boat stewards performing watercraft inspection and decontamination services at DEC’s Port Henry boat launch site, visit DEC’s YouTube page.

To learn more about watercraft inspection steward programs in New York, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/107807.html.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...