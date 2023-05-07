DEC Announces “Create A Watershed Superhero” Poster Contest Winner

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and the New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA) are pleased to announce the 2023 winner of the annual “Create a Watershed Superhero” poster contest for middle school students, Mudanvit Goyal, from Mildred E. Strang Middle School in Yorktown Heights.

“This year’s poster contest winner’s artwork reminds us of the everyday actions we can take to protect our and watersheds and conserve water,” said Commissioner Seggos. “DEC congratulates Mudanvit and appreciates all the student poster contest participants for their creative submissions.”

“NYWEA is proud to take part in this poster contest with the DEC every year, and even more proud of all of the Watershed Superheroes we now have because of the involvement of the students and teachers who participated this year,” said Khris Dodson, NYWEA’s Executive Director Designee.

The annual poster contest encourages middle school students to learn about their role in the watershed they live in and how to conserve and protect our water resources, now and for future generations. The 14 winning posters will be featured in DEC and NYWEA’s 2023 annual calendar.

New York State teachers, schools, and clubs that wish to participate in the next contest can visit DEC’s website for more information.

