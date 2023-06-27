DEC Joins Great Lakes And Northeast States And Canadian Provinces In Annual Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz

International Effort to Raise Awareness about Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with seven Great Lakes states, six Northeast states, and six Canadian provinces, today announced the annual Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz will run from June 29 through July 10. This international campaign bolsters existing efforts to inform boaters and others about the risks of introducing and spreading aquatic invasive species (AIS). During this coordinated outreach effort, partners will boost social media AIS messaging and increase in-person AIS education at thousands of water access sites throughout the Great Lakes and Northeast region.

“New York State continues to fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species through initiatives like DEC’s Boat Steward Program, the statewide Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISMs), New York’s Invasive Species Awareness Week, and the Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “All boaters in New York can help protect their favorite lakes and rivers from these invasive pests by understanding how these species spread and making sure their watercraft and gear have been cleaned, drained, and dried.”

During last year’s AIS Landing Blitz, 1,100 stewards, volunteers, and staff educated more than 173,000 people at over 1,300 public and private boat launches and inspected more than 111,000 boats. Millions of people watched, listened, and read about AIS prevention efforts through news releases and social media. So far this year, DEC’s boat stewards alone have already performed more than 27,000 inspections and intercepted more than 1,200 AIS at boat launches throughout New York State.

For more information on the Great Lakes and Northeast AIS Landing Blitz, including educational materials, location information, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz webpage and the Northeast AIS Landing Blitz.

To help protect New York’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams, visit DEC’s website for more information on AIS and a step-by-step guide for ridding boats and equipment of AIS. See our video on preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species on DEC’s YouTube Channel.

#GreatLakesAISLandingBlitz, #NortheastAISLandingBlitz #ProtectNYWaters, and #CleanDrainDry

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...