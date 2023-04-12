NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is inviting the public to learn more about the status of Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries at a public meeting on Tuesday, April 25, from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Beach State Park’s Lodge in Blasdell, Erie County.

“Anglers look forward to this event every spring because it provides an excellent opportunity to engage directly with the DEC biologists who manage the Lake Erie fishery,” said DEC Regional Director Julie Barrett-O’Neill. “As always, DEC is committed to the sound management of Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries to maintain high-quality angling opportunities and associated economic benefits.”

The meeting will begin with an informal discussion, followed by presentations on Lake Erie and Niagara River fisheries management. Topics include assessment activities and research for prominent recreational and restoration species such as walleye, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, steelhead, lake whitefish, lake trout, cisco, and prey fish.

All are welcome to attend this free event and registration is not required. This annual meeting is sponsored by DEC’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit and Region 9 Fisheries offices.

Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River rank among New York State’s top fishing destinations, especially for walleye, smallmouth bass, and steelhead with more than 900,000 angler days spent on these waters and an estimated value of more than $17 million to the local New York economy.

