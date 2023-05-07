Albany, NY – Fifty-three deputy sheriffs and civilian staff from Sheriff’s offices around the state attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute civil school held recently in Albany, New York, including Deputy Jamie Darling and civil staff Jordan Somers, Kate Davis, and Sierra Palmer. This was the first week in a two week-long day training program offered each year by the Sheriffs’ Institute.

All Sheriff’s offices in New York have civil law enforcement functions, including the service of process, enforcement of judgments and other court orders and mandates. The school provides participants with training in the latest advances in civil law enforcement and a forum to discuss current civil law enforcement issues and share best practices. Oswego County’s Civil Division is staffed by a sergeant, 3 deputies and 6 civilians with roles such as account clerk and senior account clerk.

The Sheriffs’ Institute is a not-for-profit corporation formed in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency, and support victims of crime and their families.

