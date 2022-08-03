DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby

GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County.

The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in 1932, with a modern steel, multi-girder bridge that will enhance safety and resiliency along a key roadway for the transport of people and goods in Central New York.

State Route 48 traverses the western side of the Oswego River from the City of Oswego to the northern end of Interstate 690 in Baldwinsville, providing access to the cities of Fulton, Oswego and Syracuse; as well as the New York State Thruway.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership we are making historic investments to modernize our transportation network and building for long-term climate resilience,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “New York State is no stranger to extreme weather events, which is why every investment in our infrastructure is an investment in the resiliency, and reliability of our network. This bridge replacement will help ensure that a vital travel link for Oswego County is safe, resistant to the effects of extreme weather and improves the quality of life for all in Central New York.”

The new bridge features at least two feet of additional vertical clearance to reduce the potential for roadway flooding during severe weather events. It also includes new 5-foot-wide shoulders on either side to better accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Senator Patty Ritchie said, “The State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek is a critical crossing, providing access to Oswego, Fulton, Syracuse, the New York State Thruway and points beyond. Having been constructed in 1932 though, it was important this bridge be replaced with something more modern, safer and resilient for those who travel across it. I would like to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for investing in this important project and know it will make a difference in the lives of those who frequently travel State Route 48.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “This is an important and needed upgrade for local commuters and the area’s infrastructure. Route 48 is a well-traveled roadway that connects a number of communities. The completion of the new bridge over the Tannery Creek improves safety and access to help drivers, businesses and visitors in the region. “

