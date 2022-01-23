MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people interested in adopting and fostering children and teens.
A virtual meeting is planned from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5 for those who would like more information about the program.
Contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, Feb. 2 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address.
Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.
All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time. For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go to
https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.
