MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people interested in adopting and fostering children and teens.

A virtual meeting is planned from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5 for those who would like more information about the program.

Contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, Feb. 2 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time. For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go to

https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.

