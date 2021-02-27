MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt.

Those planning to participate in the March 13 meeting should contact Patricia Pennock at the Department of Social Services by Thursday, March 11. If no responses are received, the informational meeting will be cancelled. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected].

