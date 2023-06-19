Economic Development Organization Presents Annual Activity Summary, Achievement Awards

OSWEGO, NY – Operation Oswego County (OOC) held its 71st annual meeting on Thursday, June 15 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego, NY.

Ellen Holst, president of the OOC board of directors, welcomed approximately 135 representatives of businesses, government, education, labor and other ally organizations to the meeting.

Key note presenter Matthew Serrao, production manager for coating at Felix Schoeller North America, spoke of Felix Schoeller’s current expansion project, as well as their history and how they have adapted over the past 60 years in Oswego County.

Austin M. Wheelock, executive director of OOC, reported that in 2022, projects assisted by OOC and the County of Oswego IDA (COIDA) resulted in the creation or retention of 1,495 jobs with over $447 million in capital investment associated with 38 new, expanded or retained facilities.

Key projects were outlined at the meeting including:

Highland Animal Hospital , a longstanding veterinary clinic, located in the Village of Central Square, was acquired in 2019. Under new ownership, the company is undertaking an expansion project that includes the construction of a 7,200 sf building, which will double the animal care center’s available space, and the purchase of furniture and equipment. The expansion of this woman-owned business will include the addition of a much needed veterinary urgent care center. The $3,511,100 project will create 14 jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA and the SBA.

, a longstanding veterinary clinic, located in the Village of Central Square, was acquired in 2019. Under new ownership, the company is undertaking an expansion project that includes the construction of a 7,200 sf building, which will double the animal care center’s available space, and the purchase of furniture and equipment. The expansion of this woman-owned business will include the addition of a much needed veterinary urgent care center. The $3,511,100 project will create 14 jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA and the SBA. Felix Schoeller , located in the Town of Richland, will be expanding with the installation of new machinery and equipment for a new paper coating product line, and renovating portions of an existing 586,000 sf building. The $24,050,000 project is expected to create 30 new jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA and ESD.

, located in the Town of Richland, will be expanding with the installation of new machinery and equipment for a new paper coating product line, and renovating portions of an existing 586,000 sf building. The $24,050,000 project is expected to create 30 new jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA and ESD. Novelis , located in the Town of Scriba, will be constructing two new buildings totaling 26,000 sf, expanding a building by 47,000 sf and executing other strategic and sustaining capital projects, infrastructure upgrades, building renovations, production line improvements, and new equipment throughout. This $339,300,000 project will retain 1,119 jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

, located in the Town of Scriba, will be constructing two new buildings totaling 26,000 sf, expanding a building by 47,000 sf and executing other strategic and sustaining capital projects, infrastructure upgrades, building renovations, production line improvements, and new equipment throughout. This $339,300,000 project will retain 1,119 jobs. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. Huhtamaki , located in the City of Fulton, purchased two new slitter machines. These new machines replaced decades-old equipment and will improve efficiency at the facility. The $400,000 project was funded, in part, by the Fulton DRI.

, located in the City of Fulton, purchased two new slitter machines. These new machines replaced decades-old equipment and will improve efficiency at the facility. The $400,000 project was funded, in part, by the Fulton DRI. Think Variant , located in the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in the Town of Schroeppel, constructed a new 3,000 sf building to house their 3-D printing prototype and manufacturing lab. The project will allow R&D Design and Associates to optimize their work flow. The $400,000 project was assisted by an ESD grant and will create 5 new jobs.

, located in the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in the Town of Schroeppel, constructed a new 3,000 sf building to house their 3-D printing prototype and manufacturing lab. The project will allow R&D Design and Associates to optimize their work flow. The $400,000 project was assisted by an ESD grant and will create 5 new jobs. Three Oswego County projects were awarded funding through the 2022 ESD Restore NY program. The Pulaski River Revival project in the Village of Pulaski, Market House Oswego, LLC in the City of Oswego, and N.E.T. & Die Manufacturing Expansion in the City of Fulton together received $3.5 million towards projects that represent $24.6 million in total investment. The Restore NY program is meant to address vacant and blighted commercial and residential buildings in downtown districts and other strategic locations.

program. The Pulaski River Revival project in the Village of Pulaski, Market House Oswego, LLC in the City of Oswego, and N.E.T. & Die Manufacturing Expansion in the City of Fulton together received $3.5 million towards projects that represent $24.6 million in total investment. The Restore NY program is meant to address vacant and blighted commercial and residential buildings in downtown districts and other strategic locations. Fairway Billiards , located in the Town of Granby, is a start-up pool hall. The $150,000 project involved the renovating and equipping of a leased former banquet facility. The facility will be open for both recreational play, as well as for American Pool Association sanctioned tournaments. The owner is a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

, located in the Town of Granby, is a start-up pool hall. The $150,000 project involved the renovating and equipping of a leased former banquet facility. The facility will be open for both recreational play, as well as for American Pool Association sanctioned tournaments. The owner is a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. Devine Designs , located in the City of Fulton, leased 1,500 sf in the former Fulton TV to expand their existing business of 13 years. The new space will allow for additional gift offerings and more space for tuxedo rentals. The new location also offers improved vehicle accessibility. The $32,000 project will create 2 full-time and 1 part-time jobs. This woman-owned business is also a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

, located in the City of Fulton, leased 1,500 sf in the former Fulton TV to expand their existing business of 13 years. The new space will allow for additional gift offerings and more space for tuxedo rentals. The new location also offers improved vehicle accessibility. The $32,000 project will create 2 full-time and 1 part-time jobs. This woman-owned business is also a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. During 2022, there were 4 Solar Projects approved. Together they will provide a total of 14.95 MW with a combined total investment of $30,202,131. The projects will be located in the Town of Williamstown, the Town of New Haven, the Town of Scriba, and the Town of Mexico. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

approved. Together they will provide a total of 14.95 MW with a combined total investment of $30,202,131. The projects will be located in the Town of Williamstown, the Town of New Haven, the Town of Scriba, and the Town of Mexico. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. Eir Healing & Wellness , located in the Town of Sandy Creek, began operations in 2021. The project involves the purchase of the 4,000 sf building in which they are currently located. They plan to expand to occupy the entire building. The $122,100 project will retain 4 full-time and 1 part-time employees. The woman-owned business is also a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

, located in the Town of Sandy Creek, began operations in 2021. The project involves the purchase of the 4,000 sf building in which they are currently located. They plan to expand to occupy the entire building. The $122,100 project will retain 4 full-time and 1 part-time employees. The woman-owned business is also a graduate of the Micro-Enterprise Training Program. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. Port of Oswego , l ocated in the City of Oswego, opened their grain testing lab, part of their new $15 million Grain Export Center. It is the only lab of its kind among Great Lakes ports. The lab is a collaboration between the Port and SUNY Oswego. The lab is staffed by student interns. Equipment for both the lab and a student training lab was funded by a $250,000 grant from the NYS Department of Agriculture. The Grain Export Center was funded by a grant from the NYS Department of Transportation. The Port also received the Pacesetter Award for the third time in four years.

, ocated in the City of Oswego, opened their grain testing lab, part of their new $15 million Grain Export Center. It is the only lab of its kind among Great Lakes ports. The lab is a collaboration between the Port and SUNY Oswego. The lab is staffed by student interns. Equipment for both the lab and a student training lab was funded by a $250,000 grant from the NYS Department of Agriculture. The Grain Export Center was funded by a grant from the NYS Department of Transportation. The Port also received the Pacesetter Award for the third time in four years. Six Acres Farm Brewery was the 1st place winner of the Next Great Idea 2021 Oswego County Business Plan Competition. The brewing company, which produces fruit-infused beer with locally grown fruit, located in the Town of Mexico, is led by Jenna Behling and Denyel Busch. The $50,000 prize from NGI is being used towards the construction of a 5,000 sf tasting room and to acquire specialty brewing and refrigeration equipment. The total cost of the project is $300,000 and will create 25 jobs at full production.

was the 1st place winner of the Next Great Idea 2021 Oswego County Business Plan Competition. The brewing company, which produces fruit-infused beer with locally grown fruit, located in the Town of Mexico, is led by Jenna Behling and Denyel Busch. The $50,000 prize from NGI is being used towards the construction of a 5,000 sf tasting room and to acquire specialty brewing and refrigeration equipment. The total cost of the project is $300,000 and will create 25 jobs at full production. Stress BioAnalytics , located in the City of Oswego, is a biotech start-up at the Business Expansion Center managed by Operation Oswego County. The business measures stress molecules in hair and fingernails for research institutions. The project was also a participant in the Next Great Idea 2021 Oswego County Business Plan Competition. The $40,000 project was assisted by Operation Oswego County and created 3 jobs.

, located in the City of Oswego, is a biotech start-up at the Business Expansion Center managed by Operation Oswego County. The business measures stress molecules in hair and fingernails for research institutions. The project was also a participant in the Next Great Idea 2021 Oswego County Business Plan Competition. The $40,000 project was assisted by Operation Oswego County and created 3 jobs. CNY REDC was awarded $39.2 million for 51 projects in the CFA Round 12 of the Regional

Economic Development Council Awards in 2022. Oswego County was awarded over $5.05 million in funding for 11 projects, representing 12.8% of the funding and 21.5% of the projects. The types of projects awarded funding in Oswego County included advanced manufacturing, sewer infrastructure, planning studies, performing arts, agribusiness, tourism/hospitality, and downtown redevelopment.

Wheelock also outlined select future projects and initiatives in progress including:

Market House/1886 Brewing , located in the City of Oswego, involves the renovation of an 18,800 sf, three-story historic building along the Oswego River. The first floor and a portion of the basement will be converted into a craft brewery with a bar and restaurant. The second and third floors will house 8 market-rate apartments. The $8.5 million project will create 5 full-time and 30 part-time jobs. Financial assistance was provided by a Restore NY grant, a National Grid Main Street grant, Historic Rehabilitation tax credits, the COIDA, the City of Oswego, and ESD.

, located in the City of Oswego, involves the renovation of an 18,800 sf, three-story historic building along the Oswego River. The first floor and a portion of the basement will be converted into a craft brewery with a bar and restaurant. The second and third floors will house 8 market-rate apartments. The $8.5 million project will create 5 full-time and 30 part-time jobs. Financial assistance was provided by a Restore NY grant, a National Grid Main Street grant, Historic Rehabilitation tax credits, the COIDA, the City of Oswego, and ESD. Riverview Pediatrics , located in the City of Fulton, will renovate a vacant, 1-story, 16,682 sf former grocery store. Approximately 8,725 sf will be renovated for the practice, allowing for additional patient rooms and offices over their current location. The remaining space will be left as-is while complementary tenants are pursued. The $1,868,475 project will create 11 medical and administrative jobs. Financial assistance was provided by SBA, Oswego County and the City of Fulton.

, located in the City of Fulton, will renovate a vacant, 1-story, 16,682 sf former grocery store. Approximately 8,725 sf will be renovated for the practice, allowing for additional patient rooms and offices over their current location. The remaining space will be left as-is while complementary tenants are pursued. The $1,868,475 project will create 11 medical and administrative jobs. Financial assistance was provided by SBA, Oswego County and the City of Fulton. TDJ is renovating an underutilized industrial complex totaling approximately 893,000 sf on 66.9 acres at the former Riverview Business Park, located in the Town of Volney. The $26,000,000 project will retain 10 jobs with current tenants and is expected to create 45 jobs through new tenants. The facility will be marketed towards semi-conductor supply chain companies and other industrial users. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA.

is renovating an underutilized industrial complex totaling approximately 893,000 sf on 66.9 acres at the former Riverview Business Park, located in the Town of Volney. The $26,000,000 project will retain 10 jobs with current tenants and is expected to create 45 jobs through new tenants. The facility will be marketed towards semi-conductor supply chain companies and other industrial users. Financial assistance was provided by the COIDA. Daldrop , involves the relocation and expansion of a German-owned clean-room manufacturer to the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in the Town of Schroeppel, where they will construct a 40,000 sf LEED-certified manufacturing facility. The company selected a 17-acre site in the park for their future growth. The $6.75 million project will create 30 new jobs. The project was assisted by Operation Oswego County and ESD.

, involves the relocation and expansion of a German-owned clean-room manufacturer to the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in the Town of Schroeppel, where they will construct a 40,000 sf LEED-certified manufacturing facility. The company selected a 17-acre site in the park for their future growth. The $6.75 million project will create 30 new jobs. The project was assisted by Operation Oswego County and ESD. The Village of Phoenix was the winner of Round 1 of the New York Forward Initiative for the Central New York Region receiving $4.5 million for projects to be determined in 2023.

Three business organizations, a successful entrepreneur and a long-standing economic development advocate were also honored for significant contributions to economic development and job creation in Oswego County.

The Ally Award for 2023 was presented to SUNY Oswego in recognition and appreciation of the vision, commitment and leadership exhibited by SUNY Oswego for the benefit of the student body and the Oswego County community; for overseeing the workforce development board of Oswego County for 27 years; for spearheading the Micron Strategy Steering Committee; for creating new workforce training programs to meet the needs of industry; for collaborating with Operation Oswego County, Inc. and the County of Oswego on marketing and promotion initiatives; and for being a vital and essential partner in economic development andeducation in Oswego County, NY.

The Business Excellence Award for 2023 was presented to Felix Schoeller North America in recognition and appreciation for demonstrating outstanding leadership and commitment in operating and expanding Felix Schoeller in Oswego County; for showing resiliency, adaptation and growth in a changing market for specialty paper products; for developing a new line of silicone coated paper and committing to a major capital investment and job creation project; and for its 60 years of manufacturing excellence in the Town of Richland in Oswego County, NY.

The 2023 Jobs Award was presented to St. Luke Health Services in recognition and appreciation ofthe significant contribution and economic impact of St. Luke Health Services on the Oswego Countyeconomy by providing diverse health care and lifestyle offerings to their resident community; for being the 10th largest private employer in the County with 250 employees; for providing residential nursing and short-stay rehabilitation care at St. Luke; for offering enriched living at Bishop’s Commons; for providing assisted living at St. Francis Commons; and for its 48 year history of outstanding health care in Oswego County, NY.

Brenden Backus, Kevin Dates and Stephen Dates received OOC’s 2023 Dee Heckethorn Entrepreneur Award in recognition and appreciation of exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and dedication to opening the first distillery in Oswego County since prohibition; for establishing Lock 1 Distilling Company, a NYS Farm Distillery, in Phoenix, NY in 2017; for continuously adding new products made with locally sourced ingredients and promoting other local businesses; for receiving 16 awards at several spirits competitions since 2017; and for enhancing the tourism industry in the Village of Phoenix at the gateway to Oswego County.

Thomas Greco was honored with the 2023 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding record of exhibiting leadership, expertise, support and cooperation in advancing economic and community development efforts that have enhanced the business climate and quality of life in Oswego County and in Central New York; for his dedication and commitment to the financial services industry for over 20 years as a mortgage loan originator; for serving on the Operation Oswego County Board of Directors since 1986; for having been a small business owner and licensed commercial real estate appraiser; and for serving on numerous boards and organizations that are vital to economic development and the quality of life such as the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the Central NY Mortgage Bankers Association, the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors, and the Fulton Kiwanis Club.

The OOC board of directors re-elected board members Shane Broadwell, Broadwell Hospitality; Peter Cullinan, Exelon, retired; William Galloway, Century 21 Galloway Realty; Daniel Murphy, Constellation;Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare; Joseph McConnell, Huhtamaki; Michelle Shatrau, N.E.T. & Die; and, Chena Tucker, Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The OOC board of directors also elected Diane Benedetto of National Grid for a 2-year term and Brian Heffron of CiTi BOCES for a 1-year term to fill vacancies.

Retiring from the OOC board of directors is Brian Anderson, National Grid, after 11 years of service.

For more information about economic development services in Oswego County, call OOC at 343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.

