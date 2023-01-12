NEW YORK – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following eight businesses were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD):

Nairy Mechanical, LLC, Webster, NY, is an HVAC and plumbing contractor.

Cyber Transport Solutions, LLC, located in Brooklyn, NY, provides IT consulting services.

The Good Leaf, LLC, located in Rockaway Beach, NY, specializes in cannabis and cannabinoid hemp retail sales.

Darren E. Odom, LLC, located in Brooklyn, NY, provides retirement planning services.

Mission Rail, LLC, located in Mullica Hill, NJ, specializes in rail and transit services.

MS Engineers PC, located in East Windsor, NJ, provides bridge and roadway inspection services.

Ralph Peterson, LLC, located in Roslyn, NY, provides professional development services.

Castle Ironworks, LLC, located on Staten Island, NY, specializes in steel fabrication, installation, and alterations.

The Division was created in May 2014 with the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 1,062 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages the participation of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services, and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found here https://ogs.ny.gov/Veterans/.