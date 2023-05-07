WATERTOWN, NY – The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Electricians of Watertown, Local Union #910, will conduct a recruitment from June 5, 2023 through April 29, 2024 for 25 Electrician apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Applications can be obtained and submitted online at ibew910.org/ejatc/. Applications can also be completed in person at Electricians JATC of Watertown, Local Union #910, 25001 Water Street, Watertown, NY, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or at 28 New York Road, Plattsburgh, NY, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on the first Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. If a legal holiday falls on the first Monday of the month, applications will be accepted on the second Monday. Applicants must bring current resume at the time of application. All applications must be received no later than February 28, 2024. Applications received after February 28, 2024 will miss the 2024 selections but will be processed for the following year.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED). Applicants must have successfully completed two full years of high school math, one of which must be Algebra or Math 1. Upon acceptance into the program, a letter of verification will need to be mailed directly from the school to Electricians JATC of Watertown, Local Union #910 (no hand-delivered documents will be accepted). Applicant must bring current resume at the time of application.

Applicants who can verify any of the following trade-related experience will not need the proof of education noted above:

A minimum of 8,000 hours specifically in the electrical construction trade.

A minimum of 4,500 hours as a residential wireman under an IBEW/NECA Local collective bargaining agreement.

A minimum of three years of required classes at the approved school and 4,500 hours of on-the-job training as an enrolled apprentice in a NYS Registered electrical construction apprenticeship program not sponsored by IBEW/NECA.

The Committee also requires that applicants:

Must be at least 17 years old.

Must pass a physical exam, including a drug screening, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must attest in writing that they are physically able to perform the work of an Electrician, which may include: Climbing and working from ladders, scaffolds, poles, or towers of various heights. Crawling and working in confined spaces.

Must be able to read, hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings in English.

Must have reliable transportation to and from various work sites and required classes at the approved school. Proof will be required after an offer of employment.

Must take the Electrical trade’s aptitude test. Must bring a picture ID for admission to the aptitude test. A $25.00 testing fee will be required at test check-in. Please note, you may request that this fee be waived. Fee waivers will be approved upon showing verifiable proof of financial need.

Must be a citizen of the USA or legally eligible to work in the USA.

Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For further information, applicants should contact Electricians JATC of Watertown, Local Union #910 at (315) 782-1675. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related