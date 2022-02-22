OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Nathan Emmons today briefed the public in place of the legislature’s chairman, James Weatherup. In today’s video, Emmons discussed county’s plan for distributing at-home COVID-19 tests and a new day-camp program being offered at Camp Zerbe this summer.

Since there was no American Sign Language interpreter for the video, the full transcript is available here.

To begin the update, Emmons said the county would be releasing its weekly COVID-19 numbers today as yesterday was a holiday.

There is a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 West First Street South, Fulton. From 3:30 to 6 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 5 years and older.

For details about this and other upcoming clinics, go to the health department’s COVID-19 website and click on the “vaccines and boosters” link on the left side of the screen.

He also reminded residents that free transportation is available through a partnership between the county and Oswego County Opportunities to get to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

“We continue working to get more at-home COVID-19 test kits out to residents,” Emmons said. “Kits are being handed out to those getting vaccinated at our health department’s clinics; and we are working with municipalities, schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure that testing is available to as many residents as possible. Just last week, our Emergency Management and Fire Coordinator’s offices partnered with local first responder agencies to distribute more than 30,000 at-home test kits to our more remote communities. Volunteer fire departments in Parish, Phoenix, Oswego Town, Sandy Creek, West Monroe and Williamstown – along with the city fire departments in Fulton and Oswego – will distribute test kits with a series of drive-thru events planned throughout the coming weeks.”

For details about these events, see here or call the County Fire Coordinator’s Office at 315-349-8800.

Emmons then discussed Camp Zerbe in Williamstown. There will be four one-week long summer day camp sessions. These sessions will be free and open only to residents for children aged 6-12. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday and include activities and crafts related to the week’s theme. Project materials will be provided.

“Until then, with our schools on winter break this week, a few other nature parks and organizations have planned some great activities for the kids,” Emmons said. “This brings us to the ‘Tourism Tip of the Week,’ which is to gather your families for a variety of outdoor adventures.”

Local activities include:

Weather permitting, the New York State Canal Corporation will partner with Oswego Expeditions to host “Kids on the Canal,” a free snowshoeing trek for kids aged 6 and older every day this week.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Center in Williamstown presents “All About Snow,” an indoor/outdoor activity exploring the science of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Admission is $4 per person or $12 per family.

Rice Creek Field Station on the SUNY Oswego campus offers a free guided nature walk on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Other events can be found on the county’s events calendar here.

