Exit Closure Scheduled Along Interstate 481 Northbound In Phoenix

PHOENIX, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an overnight closure of exit 13 (State Route 57A) on I-481 northbound, scheduled for Friday, June 17, in the Town of Phoenix, Oswego County.

The exit 13 ramp will close June 17 beginning at 8 p.m. and re-open on Saturday, June 18 at 6 a.m. The closure is necessary to complete milling and paving operations.

Signed detours will be in place directing northbound traffic to utilize exit 12 to access County Route 57 northbound to Route 57A.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT.

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...