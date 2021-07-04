Fairways And Dreams Opens For Business In Pulaski

PULASKI, NY – Fairways and Dreams, now open for business at 6919 Route 3 in Pulaski, provides a variety of amenities for those wishing to enjoy the quiet and scenic beauty of the rolling hills that rise along the edge of Lake Ontario.

Offering a restaurant, bar, and banquet facilities, new owners Brenda and Aaron Walter plan to expand these assets to include golf and camping as they re-imagine the expansive property.

The Walters have owned the Altmar Hotel for 11 years, gaining a lot of experience, and could not pass this opportunity up.

“We did not think that the original purpose of the facility was utilizing its full potential,” Aaron Walter said. “Outdoor recreation has grown exponentially, particularly camping.”

He said that there are not enough campsites to support the demand, with the growth of interest related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This property is spectacular, it’s gorgeous,” Aaron said. “We are hoping to put in about 160 campsites.”

The Walters thought the location was ideal for a wedding facility, and are planning to concentrate on outdoor events.

“You could easily host a 500 guest wedding here,”Aaron said. “We are going to be able to host events year round.”

The Walters have been investigating the possibility of offering a golf course, and have found that the interest in having another golf option in the area is higher than they expected.

“We are keeping nine holes mowed, so that we can re-establish golf in the future,” Aaron said. “The more we talk to people, the more we hear that there is a significant demand for golf.”

The scenic lake views and mature trees that line the links create a visually stunning location to enjoy a few holes with friends. The menu options are expanding as the Walters get operations underway.

“Our menu here is mostly different from the menu at The Altmar Hotel,” Brenda Walter said. “We want to set ourselves apart from the other business.”

Fairways and Dreams will offer a country fried chicken, a large portion of chicken with garlic mashed potatoes and country gravy, as well as a fairways chicken bowl, which has proven to be quite popular.

“We are starting off with a pared down menu, as all of our staff is new to each other and new to this kitchen, so we want to get to know each other and then expand the menu gradually,” Aaron said.

The Walters are planning to add pasta and saute dishes in the future, and also include a cajun garlic shrimp over pasta dish that was popularized by the former owners, as an homage to the restaurant’s history.

“There has been a great deal of anticipation and excitement in getting this off the ground,” Brenda said. “There have been a few setbacks due to the COVID restrictions, but with the determination that we both have, this is going to move forward.”

She said that if it takes a little longer than expected to get everything up and running it will be worth the wait.

“This is going to be huge,” she said.

The Eastern Shore provides an amazing opportunity to enjoy the setting of the sun while sitting by the campfire or dining. A well known location for golf for many years, this new utilization of the property is in line with current recreational trends.

