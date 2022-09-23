OSWEGO COUNTY – Substance abuse is preventable. Studies show that substance abuse is indeed preventable among children and teens when they hear consistent messages about drugs and alcohol from their parents, teachers, peers, and community leaders.

For more than 50 years Farnham Family Services has provided Oswego County with solutions to the problems created by substance abuse. The ultimate solution is prevention. Through outreach to elementary, middle and high school students, as well as parents and other community members, Farnham’s prevention services offers education, counseling, and support that encourages individuals to avoid the pitfalls of substance abuse.

“Prevention is the precursor to recovery for addiction,” said Farnham Prevention Services Director Alan Francis. “It’s vital that the issues that could lead to substance abuse are addressed before there is an addiction / recovery issue. Farnham Family Services offer a wide range of strategies for fighting substance abuse at home, in our schools, and in our communities. Our evidence-based interventions include counseling, education programs, skills development workshops, family programming, training sessions for parents, teachers, and other professionals, positive alternative activities for youth, and policy change and enforcement efforts to reduce substance use and underage drinking.”

One of the agency’s most beneficial services for youth is its school-based prevention program. Farnham has student assistance counselors available to students in grades K through 12 in seven school districts in Oswego County as well as CiTi BOCES. School-based counselors are there to support the schools and the students. They raise awareness of the services Farnham provides for youth by speaking with administration and staff members, and reaching out to students through classroom presentations and setting up in hallways to answer questions.

While the majority of students are referred by teachers, principals, and guidance counselors that have interactions with and identify a need, some students reach out on their own to speak with counselors. When initially meeting with students counselors conduct a full assessment, which includes risk factors the student may be facing, and determine what services would best meet the needs and goals of the student.

“There are a number of risk factors that exist in families and in our community,” Francis said. “While poverty is one of the largest, family concerns, parents that are not involved or parents that use substances are all risk factors that could lead to substance abuse.”

Using evidence-based curriculums Farnham’s school counselors provide short-term, problem-resolution-focused one-on-one and group prevention services that are person centered and designed to improve protective factors that may prevent or reduce substance use, problem gambling, and the negative consequences of such behaviors.

Farnham’s youth services range from Character Education that Teen Intervene, which provides education, support and guidance for teens and their parents, to Life Skills, a comprehensive, program designed to promote positive youth development by helping youth resist drug, alcohol, and tobacco use and reduce violence and other high-risk behaviors.

“Our programs and services address more than just substance use,” Francis said. “Often mental health concerns go hand in hand with drug and alcohol abuse and risk factors. Counselors address mental health and self-esteem issues as well. We strive to support schools and students by reducing risk factors that lead to substance abuse, violence and delinquency while increasing protective factors and fostering resiliency.”

As it has since its inception more than 30 years ago Farnham’s school based prevention program continues to receive praise.

“Our stake holders, including school administration, teachers, staff and students are very complimentary. They appreciate our presence in the schools, the services and programs that Farnham provides, and the positive results those services bring about,” Francis said.

Farnham Family Services is dedicated to reducing and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County through the provision of treatment services, prevention education, and intervention strategies. For more information on Farnham Family Services and its programs visit www.farnhaminc.org.

