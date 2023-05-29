NEW HAVEN, NY – On May 28, 2023, at around 8:59 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on County Route 51, south of County Route 51A, in the Town of New Haven.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Honda was traveling northbound on County Route 51 when it left the roadway and struck several trees. The operator and only occupant of the Honda was identified as Michael Downing, 68 years of age, and a resident of New Haven. Downing was pronounced dead on scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, Mcfee Ambulance, Menter Ambulance and Myers Towing.

This incident is still under investigation.

