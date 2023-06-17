Finishing Trades Recruit Apprentices In Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – The Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York (Oswego) will conduct a recruitment from June 23, 2023 through June 22, 2024 for two Painter, Decorator & Paperhanger apprentices the New York State Department of Labor announced today.

Please note that the openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for two recruitment regions, the Central and North Country regions of the state.

Applications are available and must be submitted online at https://www.dc4.org/apply/ during the recruitment period. If any assistance is required for completing the online application, please contact the Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants who do not have internet access may visit their local library or local New York State Department of Labor Career Center, if open for business (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers). Applications must be received by midnight on June 22, 2024.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 17 years old.

Must attest in writing that they are physically capable of performing the work of the trade, which may include: Climbing and working from ladders and scaffolds of various lengths and heights. Crawling and working in confined spaces. Lifting and carrying a minimum of 50 pounds unassisted.

Must take and pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, within seven days after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Must be willing to work overtime, during any work shift, and weekends and holidays.

Must have reliable transportation to and from work and required classes at the approved school. Public transportation is limited and may not be available.

Must be willing to travel within the Local Jurisdiction of the sponsor, which may exceed 50 miles.

Must be willing and able to attend all classes, as required to complete the apprenticeship. This may require overnight stays for approved related classroom instruction.

Must possess a valid state driver’s license in order to operate company vehicles.

Must be willing and able to take orders from Supervisors, Foreman, and Journeyworkers.

Must be able to read, hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings given in English.

Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For further information, applicants should contact Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: https://dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

