PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is participating in this year’s Pulaski Farmer’s Market held in South Park and providing free art projects for kids to enjoy every Friday.

Starting June 18, families can stop by the art center table located in the market anytime from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and an art instructor will be on hand to guide children of all ages in a fun art project.

There will be a limited number of projects available, so it will be on a first come first served basis.

Each week there will be a different art project. Art projects will include making potato stamp prints, leather mystery braids, rock painting, press mold clay pots, decorating and painting frames and much more. The Farmer’s market will also feature live music each week as well as local vendors. It’s a fun free event perfect for the whole family.

“We are proud to be able to participate in this great community event,” said Ann Buchau, board president. “We have some wonderful volunteers and artists who are dedicated to bringing art into the community. It’s all part of our overall mission to help educate and engage people of all ages in art.”

The art center also has a Young Artist Experience (YAE) weekly art program, which is funded by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. This program offers a variety of youth classes at the art center each week. Costs are only $5 per class and $1 for each additional sibling.

Summer classes will be Tuesdays from 10 am – 11:30 for ages 5 – 10 and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – noon for children 11 and up. Of course there are a variety of adult classes available as well, many of which are open to teens too.

A complete schedule of classes, including the Farmer’s Market activities is posted on their website. https://salmonriverfineartscenter.com/ .

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. For information about the fine arts center, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.

