OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!

To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.

“This directory is the ultimate collection of available resources for Oswego County seniors,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland. “It’s filled with detailed information on services and programs available for seniors as well as information regarding contacting and how to access them. The free resource directory will be available free of charge while supplies last.”

The book contains information on agencies such as Office of the Aging, retirement communities and places to live, where to find financial help, Medicaid and Medicare information, education, recreation and volunteer opportunities, nutrition, health care, counseling and much more. Seniors can even bring the book along to medical appointments as it has logs for blood glucose, blood pressure, medications, and a two year calendar to track upcoming appointments.”

The Community Advocates of Oswego County Senior Resource Book was made possible thanks to its official healthcare sponsor Oswego Health as well as partners in the Rural Health Network.

For the safety of everyone involved the Oswego County Senior Fair will be a drive-thru event. Attendees will be able to stay in their car as they circle the Oswego Speedway track and gather information from each vendor. There will also be a number of door prizes courtesy of Goodyear Auto Service, the river’s end bookstore, Walmart, Stephano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Ontario Orchards and others including several of the Senior Fair vendors that will be given away throughout the event to randomly selected vehicles.

Entrance to the Senior Fair will be through the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway Gate on City Line Drive road. Attendees will be directed to the racetrack where the vendors will be located. Bathrooms will also be available on site at the entrance and exit to the fair.

Upon entering the fair attendees will receive a free tote bag courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association to place all of the items from vendors in as they drive through. Upon leaving the Senior Fair those that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last. The boxes will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Leanna Cleveland at 315-598-4715 Ext. 1227, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.org.

