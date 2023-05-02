Fulton Block Builders, Fulton Garden Club And Fulton Parks & Recreation Host Plant Swap On Saturday, May 20

FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB), in conjunction with the Fulton Garden Club and Fulton’s Parks and Recreation Department, will host an outdoor Plant Swap on Saturday, May 20 at Bullhead Point in Fulton. From 10am until noon, gardeners will have the opportunity to share their labeled plants and take-home new plants. Here is how you can be involved:

While you are working in your yards and cleaning out your flower beds, take some time to divide your plants and make room for new varieties. Put your extra plants in disposable containers and/or bags. Mark the plant with its common name. Indicate if it is a shade or sun lover. If possible, add a picture of what it looks like blooming. Remember to look for any parasites – we want to be sure we don’t share these!

“Fulton Block Builders is all about creating a thriving community for all who live, visit and work in Fulton,” FBB Director Linda Eagan said. “Beautifying our yards is a great way to demonstrate your Fulton PRIDE. This plant swap provides free opportunities to make our gardens green again, promote neighborly relationships and build community. Together, we are truly Reshaping Fulton One Block at a Time!”

Inspired by the success of Fulton Block builders, a group of plant lovers have resurrected a former all-volunteer group, the Fulton Garden Club. Organized by Jim Farfaglia, the Club’s main goal is to keep our park gardens and other public spaces in the best shape possible. If you are interested in joining this new group, contact Jim at: [email protected] or by leaving a message at (315) 402-6164.

For more information about the Plant Swap, visit Fulton Block Builders’ Facebook page at: (20+) Fulton Block Builders | Facebook

