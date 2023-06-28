Proceeds from the annual event on August 4 makes it possible for older adults served by the St. Luke Family of Caring affiliates to stay active and engaged in their community

OSWEGO – Fulton Savings Bank has lent their support to this year’s Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament, and to the many programs provided by not-for-profits St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis.

“Thanks to the continued support of Fulton Savings Bank we are able to provide opportunities for residents across our healthcare campus to stay active and engaged in their community by funding outings, events and entertainment,” said Catherine Gill, St. Luke’ CEO and Administrator.

“As a community bank we understand and support the mission of local, not-for-profit organizations like The St. Luke Family of Caringaffiliates, and are pleased to join as a sponsor of this event,” said Pamela Caraccioli, President and CEO of Fulton Savings Bank.

The tournament on Friday, August 4th “tees off” at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton. The four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts golfers of all skill levels with its relaxed atmosphere, fun on-course games and great prizes.

The tournament entry fee is $100.00 per person. Team registration is open to the public and limited to the first twenty-five teams to register. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, on-course games including a $50,000 hole-in-one contest, lunch, great prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s at Battle Island.

Sponsoring partners for this year’s charity event include HelathDirect Pharmacy Services, Environmental Services Specialist Corp., Rehab Resources, Sodexo Healthcare, Grassi Healthcare Advisors, Usherwood Office Technology and Excellus.

To register a four-person team contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166. Sponsorship opportunities and team registration can be completed online at www.stlukehs.com/giving/2023-golf-tournament.

