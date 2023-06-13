Fulton Summer Concert Series Returns June 29-Aug. 31

FULTON, NY – The City of Fulton Summer Concert Series returns June 29 with a variety of entertainers coming to lakeside and riverside venues this year, according to Fulton Director of Parks and Recreation Chris Waldron.

“Whether you want to hear the Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point or enjoy small group performances by artists like Mark Wahl at the Riverside Canal Landing Gazebo, we’ve got what you’re looking for,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “It’s a summer tradition that we continue to build on.”

The program is a joint effort of the City of Fulton Parks and Recreation Department, the Fulton Community Band, and the Fulton Music Association.

The series begins June 29 with the first Fulton Community Band concert at Bullhead point. Bullhead Point Thursday concerts start at 7:00p.m., and Canal Landing Gazebo Friday concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

Canal Landing Gazebo: June 30, Sounds of Brass; July 7, After 6; July 14, Fulton Community Dixieland Band; July 21, Mark Wahl; July 28, open; Aug. 4, Alan Howe; Aug 11, Fulton Jazz Festival; Aug. 18, Joe Cortini; Aug. 25, Drew Frech.

Bullhead Point Pavilion: Fulton Community Band: June 29, July 6; After Six, July 13; Fulton Community Band, July 20; July 27, open; Fulton Community Band, Aug. 3; Fulton Jazz Fest Opener, Aug. 10; Fulton Community Band, Aug. 17, Aug. 24, Danny G.; Fulton Community Band, Aug. 31.

“Although some seating is available, we encourage all who attend to bring their own lawn chairs,” Waldron said. “We’re looking forward to a sunny, musical summer by the lake and the river here in Fulton.”

For further information, contact Waldron at: 315-592-2474, or [email protected]. You will also find event information on the City Fulton Music Association Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FultonMusicAssociation/.

