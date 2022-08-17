FULTON – According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries.

On July 29, the City of Fulton Police Department arrested Cody A. Backus, 37 years old of Fulton, for Burglary in the 1st degree and assault in the 2nd degree.

He was accused of forcing entry into the 82-year-old victim’s house on July 21 and assaulting him, resulting in a brain injury. On August 15, the victim, Marshall “Lowell” Foster, of Fulton, died as a result of his injuries. On August 16, Backus was charged with the following additional crimes:

1 count of Murder in the second degree – Class A-I Felony

1 count of Manslaughter in the first degree – Class B Felony

Backus was arraigned on the new charges this afternoon by the Honorable Judge Nazarian of Oswego County Court, where he was already appearing for a bail review hearing. Judge Nazarian increased the bail originally set, to $500,000 cash bail, $1 million secured bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond. At this time, Backus remains incarcerated at the Oswego County Jail.

