Arc Of Oswego County Gives Back To Community Through New Year, New Times Initiative

FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), recently offered a New Year, New Times initiative to give back to people in the local community.

The initiative, funded by a grant from the United Way of Greater Oswego County, provided hygiene and clothing items to families in need.

Plan Coordinator Amanda Sawyer shopped for the items and helped make the most of every dollar spent. In total, the program was able to provide personal hygiene items, winter coats, shoes, clothing, and other necessities for 7 different families who otherwise would go without.

“No one in our area should have to go out in January without a winter coat on,” said Nicole Ames, Community Services Manager for The Arc programs. “The United Way grant funding has helped us make an impact where it’s needed most.”

To support this initiative and broaden its impact, mail a check to The Arc of Oswego County at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton NY 13069 with “New Year, New Times” in the memo line. Donations are also accepted online at bit.ly/arc-donations.

Services that The Arc of Oswego County provides for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities include day habilitation programs for seniors, community habilitation for adults, recreational and respite activities for people of all ages, and guardianship and planning assistance for families.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...