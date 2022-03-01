Arc Of Oswego County Launches Annual Membership Campaign For 2022

FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has launched its annual membership campaign.

The organization is part of state and national advocacy efforts to address the direct care workforce crisis, which has led to service interruptions and disruptions in the daily lives of people with IDD throughout the county, state, and nation.

“Our members help finance many important services at the local level, like our Seniors Day Habilitation Program,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate. “People with disabilities all deserve to access the supports they need without worrying about the impact of staffing shortages or funding cuts.”

Becoming a member is simple. To join, donate $10 or more by mailing a check to The Arc of Oswego County at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, or by visiting their website at bit.ly/arc-donations.

Services that The Arc of Oswego County provides for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities include day habilitation programs for seniors, community habilitation for adults, recreational and respite activities for people of all ages, and guardianship and planning assistance for families.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

