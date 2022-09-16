FULTON – The Riverside Avenue Fulton Block Builder (FBB) group had some special guests at their celebration picnic. Mark Luciano Brookfield Renewable’s Stakeholder Relations Manager, traveled from Saratoga, New York, to present the group with a check for $5,500.

Riverside is located on the west side of the Oswego River between Mill Apartments and the Polish Home.

“Brookfield is dedicated to making positive economic, social and environmental impacts within the communities that host our facilities” Luciano said. “We are very pleased to be able to support the residents of Riverside Avenue, a wonderful neighborhood a short distance away from a Brookfield hydro plant. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fulton Block Builders and choosing another block to support next year.”

Assemblyman Will Barclay’s Community Relation Director, Brittany Jerred, was thankful for the invitation.

“What a great turnout for the picnic,” she said. “It looks like all the neighbors are here. And Block Leaders Annie Noel and Toni Ross are such great hosts. Very uplifting to see. It was nice to meet Mark Luciano too. Assemblyman Barclay continues to be amazed at all the great things FBB has done.”

Fulton Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman congratulated the group on all the work they have completed and welcomed all the residents to reach out to him at any time.

Linda Eagan thanked the speakers for their amazing support and all of the block participants for their hard work.

“It’s very noticeable and impressive,” Eagan said.

The block leaders presented all of the participants with an American Eagle yard flag.

“People from all around come to our block to watch the eagles fly over the river. Toni and I thought it would be great if we all had eagle flags to show our unity,” Block Leader Noel said.

For more information visit: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

