FULTON – Golfers participating in the 26th annual United Way Golf Tournament will have the chance to drive away with a brand new vehicle thanks to major sponsorship from Burritt Motors.

According to United Way resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley, “We are so thankful that Burritt Motos has generously offered to partner with the United Way again this year to offer this amazing hole-in-one prize. Come and join us for a great round of golf and you may be the one who drives off with a new vehicle.”

Together with Burritt Motors, Pitsley said National Grid, Novelis, IBEW #43 and Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plants are returning as major event sponsors.

“This is our largest fundraising event of the year, and it would not be possible without help from these community partners,” Pitsley said

Burritt Motors also partnered with United Way on the recent “Day of Caring” to help improve curb appearance for 10 local homes and the dealership offers support to United Way all year round.

“We have an incredibly generous community, with many who have big hearts that care,” said Rich Burritt, president of Burritt Motors. “We’re happy to join with the other sponsors to help because we take pride knowing our United Way contributions are continually at work serving others in need.”

Foursomes will begin play at timed tee-offs at the Oswego Country Club starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 12. The entry fee covers 18-hole tournament play, cart, lunch, beverages, prizes, swag, and awesome food.

The Oswego Country Club course features 18 picturesque holes and is considered one of CNY’s finest courses, sure to inspire both casual and accomplished golfers alike.

Team registrations are currently being accepted and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Deadline for registration is June 25.

For more information on the United Way Golf Tournament, register a team, or become a sponsor or volunteer for the event, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or contact Kate Davis Pitsley at the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or e-mail at [email protected].

