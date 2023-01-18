Catholic Charities Hosts ‘Frozen In Fulton’ Family Event Jan. 28

Fun at "Frozen in Fulton." Photo from Chirello Marketing.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting “Frozen in Fulton” from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 28.

The announcement was made by Program Coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center Brooke Foster.

“This new, free event is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities, warm up with some hot cocoa, and take advantage of a one-day sale at our thrift store,” Foster said. “The event will include a DJ and dancing, hot cocoa bar, winter craft station, a community resource fair, a fill-the-bag sale at the thrift store, and more.”

Catholic Charities and the Community and Family Resource Center are located at 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit https://ccoswego.com and find them on Facebook.

