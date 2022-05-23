City Of Fulton Announces 2022 Veteran Of The Year

FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels and the Fulton Veterans Council have announced the 2022 “Veteran of the Year,” to be Peter Allen.

“It’s a great honor to announce Veteran Peter Allen as the Veteran of the Year again in 2022. In addition to his service to our country, Mr. Allen continues his work to support veterans through his organization, ‘Thank a Service Member’ and his involvement in various other veteran volunteer capacities. We are proud to celebrate Peter’s achievements and commitment to veterans and our community,” Michaels said.

Allen served in the U.S. Army as a non-commissioned officer at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He oversaw security for high-profile events including visits from President Ronald Reagan and the 1981 return home of the 52 U.S. diplomats and citizens who were held hostage during the Iranian revolution.

In 2006, he founded the not-for-profit Thank A Service Member—a charitable organization dedicated to providing community military appreciation activities and public education programs as well as providing assistance to those who serve our great country.

In addition to his work with the Thank a Service Member charity, he helped establish the National Grid Veterans Resource Group—an initiative that supports community programs and provides job opportunities and other career assistance for veterans.

Allen is also an active member of the American Legion Post 587 in Fulton, member of the Fulton Veteran Council, a member of Constellation Energy’s “MAC” Military Actively Connected Group, is a member of the Oswego Veterans Council, and he helped develop and continues to lead the city of Fulton annual watchfire event.

“Our Fulton Veterans Council is proud to have Peter as our Veteran of the Year and we are excited that he will finally be the parades’ Grand Marshal! Peter is a shining example of a veteran that ‘continues to serve’ selflessly with all the work he does for our community,” said Donna Kestner of the Fulton Veterans Council.

For more information on “Thank a Service Member” visit: www.thankaservicemember.org

