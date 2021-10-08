FULTON – The City of Fulton held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today, October 8, for the Oswego River Pathfinder Trail and dedicated the pier to the late former Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr.

“What goes hand in hand with economic development and jobs is quality of life and I can’t say enough of what Fulton’s been able to do to improve the quality of life here in the city,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. “I think this walking trail is going to go a long way doing that. We want people to not only work here, but to live and and enjoy life here, and doing these trail programs mean a lot.”

Mayor Deana Michaels gave an overview of the history of the making of the trail. In 2005 the city began working to make the Oswego River more accessible by investing in Indian Point, where the pier and start of the trail is located. At that point, the pier and the deck were built, lighting was enhanced, the boat launch was approved and the trail started traveling south.

In 2012, CNY Community Arts and artist Leslie Paice installed a mural.

“The vision was always to extend river access for our citizens and visitors throughout the city of Fulton all along the Oswego trail,” Michaels said. “The city decided to embark on vastly expanding that path.”

In 2017, the city was awarded a grant for a feasibility study, which led to the construction of the trail. She said that study allowed the city to update the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan and apply for grant funding. Michaels made a point to thank Brittney Jerred and Marie Mankiewicz, creators of Fulton Footpaths, for all of their hard work and dedication in making the trail happen.

The trail, approximately 1.5 miles long, runs along the Oswego River. The path is paved, new sidewalks and lighting were installed, and the brush has been cut back thanks to the Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation. There are also kiosks with some of Fulton’s history along the path.

“For the first time in recent history, pedestrians can safely walk along this path that starts [at Indian Point] and travels all the way to Lock 2 along the river,” Michaels said.

She also thanked various agencies for their efforts, including: Fulton Community Development Agency, Parks and Recreation, DPW, City Clerk/Chamberlain Daniel O’Brien, Fulton Footpaths, the late former Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. and his assistant Cathy Trowbridge, Fulton Rotary club, the Common Council, CNY Community Arts, Friends of Fulton Parks and Fulton Block Builders.

“We can’t do it by ourselves, and we know that it is going to take a community effort to make these projects happen,” Michaels said.

Michaels then spoke of honoring the city’s history and future. She declared the pier at Indian Point to be dedicated to the late Mayor Woodward.

“It was always his wish to see the river enjoyed by everyone in Fulton,” Michaels said. “We are proud of that, and with this project, his vision and his hard work is coming to fruition… This is just the beginning.”

Michaels said this is the first completed phase of the trail, and Phase 2 will come with funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Pastor Jefferson Niles then said a benediction and Mayor Michaels cut the ribbon to the trail.

