FULTON – The City of Fulton announced today the roll-out of a new Animal Control Program. Although the city does not intend to employ its own animal control officer as it had in the past, the Fulton Police Department has made arrangements with local trappers, Oswego Animal Shelter and the SPCA to handle various animal and nuisance related matters.

“We understand and appreciate the community’s concerns voiced over the past year. We wanted to get this right and not simply react,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “So we listened to the community, worked with experts in the field and created partnerships that will be vital to the program’s success. We are delivering a program that addresses the overall welfare of the animals as well as educates us all on best practices. I have to give much credit to Deputy Chief Curtis who spent many months pulling this together.”

In an effort to bring the highest quality of enhanced animal services to our residents, the city will also develop educational programs to assist property and pet owners with best practices and long term preventative solutions. A great enhancement to city services, this new program will assist in the successful management of various animal related calls, according to the mayor’s office.

“The adoption of an Animal Control Program instead of just employing a dog control officer is intended to bring the community a comprehensive program that is able to address all of the animal related issues in the City of Fulton,” said Deputy Police Chief Michael Curtis, who played an intricate role in the implementation of the new program. “This program will bring community engagement through enhanced services and public education. The goal is to be proactive while serving the community, as we strive for long term prevention of animal related issues and crimes.”

The city has also partnered with local animal shelters and the SPCA to assist with stray or abandoned dogs and cats and have a protocol in place for instances including emergency, non-emergency, criminal or hoarding.

“The Oswego County SPCA is excited to partner with the City of Fulton, in their endeavors to improve the health, safety, and overall welfare of the animals of Fulton,” said Oswego County SPCA President Tanya Semchenko. “The new animal control program will offer residents of the city better options for issues that may arise. ”

