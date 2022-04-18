City Of Fulton, Police Benevolent Association Reach 4-Year Agreement

FULTON – The City of Fulton and the Fulton Police Benevolent Association have reached a four-year agreement, focusing on the safety of the community, enhancing the new hire recruitment process and recognizing the need to be more competitive in the law enforcement market.

“The negotiations were respectful of both sides,” said Mayor Deana Michaels. “There was give and take by each party and in the end we agreed upon a fair and equitable contract that emphasizes, above all else, the safety of the community and the men and woman who serve our city.”

“On behalf of the Fulton Police Benevolent Association we are happy to have reached an agreement with the city of Fulton regarding the contract for the years of 2021 to 2024,” said PBA President, Officer Jacob Chernesky. “After many years of our contracts including little to no raises, we are taking a step in the right direction. The hope is that we are able to attract new candidates to build the future of this department as well as retain officers that are currently working. The union thanks the city for working with us and completing this contract.”

The negotiation teams for the PBA included Chernesky, Deputy Chief Curtis and several other PBA members. The city was represented by Mayor Deana M. Michaels, Councilor Larry Macner, Councilor Don Patrick and input from the clerk/chamberlain’s office.

“We agreed on a fair contract and appreciate the professionalism of the police force and union during negotiations. Our police men and woman have a tough job that they do on a daily basis,” Patrick said.

“I would like to thank Mayor Michaels, and the Fulton PBA President, Jacob Chernesky, and the other negotiating committee members for a very productive and fair contract. Both sides always had the best interests of the people who reside in Fulton in the forefront,” Macner said.

For more information on the City of Fulton Police Department and job opportunities within the department, please visit www.fultonny.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...