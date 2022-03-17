FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to attend Parent University’s Fulton in Focus event, which is taking place this Saturday March 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.

Fulton in Focus will provide Fulton City School District students and families with a day of family fun including student showcases and performances, a community resource fair, informational sessions on a variety of topics, as well as supervised activities for children ages 4-12.

The four hour event will also provide families with the opportunity to register for UPK and Kindergarten.

Compass Federal Credit Union will be on hand to showcase G. Ray Bodley High School’s Red Raider Credit Union, which is open for high school students and staff twice a month. The credit union will be on site with an informational table and will also open the Red Raider Credit Union for the duration of the event for those who may need to make a transaction or would like to become a member.

Students and staff that join the credit union prior to May 26 will be able to do so for free.

To learn more or to register for Parent University’s Fulton in Focus, call (315) 593-5916.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

