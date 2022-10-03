Dr. Birchenough Joins Family Chiropractic Office In Fulton

FULTON – Dr. Kori Birchenough has joined the Family Chiropractic Office in Fulton, as announced by owner Dr. Brett Tallents.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Birchenough to our practice,” Tallents said. “She’s a native Fultonian and she brings a wealth of experience with her, having also practiced in Boston and Syracuse.”

Birchenough earned a BS in Biology from Binghamton University and earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls. She is continuing her education and working toward becoming a Certified Chiropractic Sports Practitioner. She practiced for three years in Boston and several years in Syracuse. She, her husband and three daughters live in Fulton.

Tallents is available Monday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 2 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – noon and from 2 to 5 p.m.

Birchenough is available Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 2 to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.

The practice, founded in 1987, is accepting new patients and is located at 53 S. 3rd St., Fulton. Their office number is (315) 593-7555 and they are online at www.tallentsfamilychiro.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...