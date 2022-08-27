FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize.

“FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”

Fulton Block Builders is built on the theories and practices outlined in Healthy Neighborhoods by Donald Boehlke.

“Neighborhoods can’t thrive unless houses retain or increase their value and unless enough residents are committed to maintaining their homes and overseeing their communities,” Boehlke said.

Here in the city of Fulton, landlords like Dean Distin are doing just that. In 2022, 12 landlords are making improvements to their rental properties. Improvements like new porches and entries as Distin has done. Other upgrades this year include painting, landscaping, house washing, new windows, roof cleaning/repair and improved doors and walkways.

Any block in the city can begin organizing for 2023 and apply for a Block Challenge Grant. Call (315) 529-9181 to learn how or find more information at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/

