FCSD Community Votes To Approve District Budget, BOE Accepts Election Results

FULTON – Last night, Wednesday, May 18, the Fulton City School District Board of Education met to accept election results.

Election results are as follows:

Board of Education Members Yes No Total Timothy Conners 421 421 Timothy Crandell 357 357 Travis Doty 264 264 Library Trustees Maria Fazzini 431 431 Donna Jones 443 443 David Phares 417 417 Budget Vote: 390 214 604 Transportation: 422 187 609 Library Tax: 403 206 609 Number of Voters 612

Section 1. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that Timothy Conners and Timothy Crandell are elected as members of the Board of Education of the School District for a period of three years beginning July 1, 2022; and

Section 2. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the 2022 – 2023 School District appropriations budget in the amount of $79,129,000 has been approved/defeated.

Section 3. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the Transportation Vehicle Proposition authorizing the District to purchase two (2) wheelchair buses in the amount of $145,000 has been approved/defeated.

Section 4. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the Library Tax Proposition for a budget of $447,384 has been approved/defeated.

Section 5. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that Donna Jones and Maria Fazzini are each elected to a five-year term, commencing July 1, 2022 and David Phares is elected to a four-year term, commencing July 1, 2022.

“Congratulations to our successful candidates,” said BOE President Robbin Griffin. “My thanks to everyone that ran; I appreciate the interest, as do my colleagues. And congratulations to the Library Board, and thank you to all of our voters that supported our budget and our transportation needs.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...