FCSD Community Votes To Approve District Budget, BOE Accepts Election Results

FULTON – Last night, Wednesday, May 18, the Fulton City School District Board of Education met to accept election results.
Election results are as follows:
|Board of Education Members
|Yes
|No
|Total
|Timothy Conners
|421
|421
|Timothy Crandell
|357
|357
|Travis Doty
|264
|264
|Library Trustees
|Maria Fazzini
|431
|431
|Donna Jones
|443
|443
|David Phares
|417
|417
|Budget Vote:
|390
|214
|604
|Transportation:
|422
|187
|609
|Library Tax:
|403
|206
|609
|Number of Voters
|612
Section 1. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that Timothy Conners and Timothy Crandell are elected as members of the Board of Education of the School District for a period of three years beginning July 1, 2022; and
Section 2. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the 2022 – 2023 School District appropriations budget in the amount of $79,129,000 has been approved/defeated.
Section 3. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the Transportation Vehicle Proposition authorizing the District to purchase two (2) wheelchair buses in the amount of $145,000 has been approved/defeated.
Section 4. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that the Library Tax Proposition for a budget of $447,384 has been approved/defeated.
Section 5. In accordance with the foregoing tabulations of ballots it is hereby determined and declared that Donna Jones and Maria Fazzini are each elected to a five-year term, commencing July 1, 2022 and David Phares is elected to a four-year term, commencing July 1, 2022.
“Congratulations to our successful candidates,” said BOE President Robbin Griffin. “My thanks to everyone that ran; I appreciate the interest, as do my colleagues. And congratulations to the Library Board, and thank you to all of our voters that supported our budget and our transportation needs.”