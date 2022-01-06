FULTON – The Fulton City School District announced to that due to increased positive COVID-19 cases in the district, the schools will not be open tomorrow, January 7.

The full letter sent out today, January 6, can be found below:

FCSD Families and Staff:

We have worked diligently this week to return to learning safely. We thank our students, families and staff for following our protocols. Unfortunately, the rate of positive cases in our community and across the state continues to be problematic.

At this time, positive cases detected at our COVID Testing Center, as well as reported positive cases among students and staff from home tests and other testing locations, indicate that we need to have an emergency closing day, tomorrow, Friday, January 7. This will not be a remote learning day. Students will not be transported to any CiTi programs.

The emergency closing is due to increased positive cases and staffing concerns across all schools and departments in our district.

This emergency closing will also allow us to complete contact tracing, communicate the need to quarantine or isolate and determine a plan for next week. We have received updated guidance about home tests, quarantine and isolation and will communicate that information soon.

We know that disruptions to learning and routines are not ideal for anyone. We are taking this precaution to uphold our commitment to provide a safe learning environment for our students and a safe workplace for our staff.

Our FCSD COVID Testing Center will be open on Friday, January 7 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm by appointment for symptomatic students and staff. Please call 315-593-5509 for an appointment.

The plan is to return to in person learning on Monday, January 10. However, as always during this pandemic, we ask that staff, students and families remain prepared to transition to remote learning if it becomes necessary.

Sincerely,

Brian T. Pulvino

Superintendent

