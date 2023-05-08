Friends Of The Fulton Public Library Launch

Friends of the Fulton Public Library group has revitalized and rebranded

FULTON, NY — The Friends of the Fulton Public Library Reorganization Committee has been busy readying for the launch of the revitalized Friends of the Fulton Public Library group. The organization was preparing to initiate a membership campaign when the pandemic arrived, and the group was put on hold.

The organization was inactive until April 2022, when Fulton Public Library director Caroline Chatterton and members of the Board of Trustees began recruiting a group of committed volunteers to bring it back to life.

“The Library is thrilled to work in collaboration with our newly reorganized Friends group. We believe that libraries are crucial to the vitality of our community and wholeheartedly welcome the support of the Friends of the Fulton Public Library. We look forward to reaping the benefits that this group will sow!”, said Chatterton.

Then member and now current library trustee, David Phares, spearheaded early committee efforts. When he transitioned to the Board of Trustees, Sharon Dellinger was elected chair and Jean Edley became the Secretary/Treasurer. The group has collected over $1,000 to date.

Now, with a dedicated group of volunteers on board, a Membership/PR Committee in place and lots of enthusiasm, the committee is looking forward to holding the inaugural meeting of the re-branded Friends of the Fulton Public Library in June.

“We have a brand-new logo, a website and Facebook page, and lots of plans to raise funds for our library,” Dellinger said. “There will be opportunities for folks to volunteer for individual events or enjoy an expanded role as members of the board. We’re all very excited to have an organization that proudly supports growing the library and furthering its reach in the community.”

The inaugural meeting of the Friends Group is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 7, 2023 at the Fulton Public Library, 160 South 1st St., Fulton, NY 13069.

To find out how to become a member, see FOFPL.org for details

