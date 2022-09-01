FULTON – On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born.

Since then, the club has served the people of Oswego County with emergency communications, medical supplies distribution, and participation in various community events along with conducting classes for licensing and general electronic knowledge.

Recently, at the annual picnic, members and family gathered together to enjoy some catching up and general camaraderie. There was even one of the original members present to offer an “I remember back in ’61.”

“We are excited to have the 65th anniversary of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club corresponding to our annual picnic on such a beautiful day here at Breitbeck Park in Oswego, said Club President Dave Granoff, amateur radio call K3AS. “Twenty-five individuals of all ages are present to commiserate the celebration. A buffet was arranged by Secretary Judy LaMay, K2SUM, and the group enjoyed delicious fresh chicken, salt potatoes and fresh corn from the Kick-N-Chicken BBQ in Palermo. I am looking forward to the years ahead for all amateur radio operators and emergency communicator responders which make up the body of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club.”

Amateur Radio is a great hobby that encompasses many disciplines associated with electronic signaling. Creating new uses of chips, wire, software and just about anything else can be very rewarding.

The club is continuing its celebration next month with a world wide radio contacting session to spread the word about the club and its history.

For more information about the club and amateur radio visit:

fultonamateurradioclub.org, and follow us on facebook.com/fultonamateurradioclub.

