Fulton Amateur Radio Club To Host Technician Licensing Class This Spring

FULTON – The Fulton Amateur Radio Club will be hosting a Technician Licensing Class on Tuesday, March 1, from 7 to 9 p.m., and run through Tuesday, May 10, with the test being Tuesday May 17 (weather dependent).

The class will be held at the Oswego County office building, across from Mimi’s restaurant in Fulton, New York. The main entrance is in the center, off the back side of the building. Go straight in to the elevator, go down to the basement, and turn left. The class room will be straight ahead. No Morse code required for any license level.

We will be using the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual for Technicians (Red Cover). Be sure it is the “Fourth Edition,” for use July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022. This info will be on the front cover.

You will be required to obtain the manual on your own, as none will be available at the class. For more information, please contact: Rick Boutell 315-963-3814

