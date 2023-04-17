FULTON – “The fundraising is nearing the end for the 2023 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, and we are very happy to announce Davis-Standard’s support” said FBB Fundraising Committee Member Chris Weaver. “The support of local businesses is so important for us reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman match.”

Davis-Standard is a global leader in design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology.

“We believe the future is bright because it is full of promise. Davis

Standard is proud to be a world leader in making products and bringing ideas alive for the business community” Jessica Q. Kolenda shared. “We think FBB is an innovative leader in community revitalization and are happy to support this transformative program.”

If you would like to support FBB, donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Chris Weaver, Fulton Block Builder volunteer receives a check from

Chris Weaver, Fulton Block Builder volunteer receives a check from

Jessica Q. Kolenda, Davis-Standard HR Manager for the 2023 program



