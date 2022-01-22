FULTON – In January, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) hosted three information meetings, but due to the weather, scheduling conflicts and concerns about COVID, not all who wanted to attend could be there.

To help people that want information about how the program works, FBB is reminding residents that last year, it released four short videos to replace the community informational session normally held in January. The two-minute videos answer questions about FBB’s multiple grant opportunities, the application processes and information on how the program works.

The three grant opportunities available include the ever-popular Block Challenge Grants, Paint Fulton Grants and Pride Grants. Since it began in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,035 Block Challenge Grants that started a transformative revolution in the city.

Block Challenge Grants are given to residents on neighborhood blocks who all commit to completing exterior improvements on their homes. Each resident works on their own home and once the work is completed and pictures and receipts are submitted, they are reimbursed by FBB for half the cost of the improvements, up to $1,000.

Neighborhood Pride Grants are ways for groups of neighbors to work together on a community project. The grants range from $100 to $3,000 and support projects and activities that sow the seeds of revitalization by engaging residents in the resurgence of their neighborhoods. Example Pride Grant projects include welcoming lamp lighting throughout the neighborhood, gateway signage greeting people to the area, Chalk the Walk, Porchfest, Fulton Fall Festival and park adoptions.

Paint Fulton provides Fulton residents with a selection of historic color schemes to paint their homes. Up to 50 possible combinations of colors are possible when using the 10 schemes (Learn how on the FBB website). Any homeowner in the city is eligible for grant awards that use these historic colors, regardless of the owner’s participation in a Block Challenge.

Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores businesses and garden centers. To be sure, 2022 will be another amazing year for this program and FBB wants everyone to have a chance to become involved.

FBB thanks Chirello Advertising for the fantastic job they did producing these videos. Videos can be found at

various tabs on the FBB website. https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply

Important dates regarding 2022 Fulton Block Builders:

• Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 4, 2022

• Final applications due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022

• Awards announced Saturday, May 7, 2022

• Improvement projects must be completed by, October 31, 2022

