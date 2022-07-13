Fulton Common Council Approves Allocations Of More Than $200,000 In ARPA Funding

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, July 12, when it approved four separate resolutions that allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The first of such resolutions transfers $125,000 to be transferred to the Fulton Community Development Agency for the purpose of the following programs and services: 2022 Dasher Dollars Campaign, business retention and support fund, city tourism and special events sponsorship and marketing, DRI impact zone fund, and Westside business revitalization fund.

According to the CDA director’s proposal letter in the meeting’s agenda packet, $400,000 was allocated to the CDA in 2021, and of that funding, $190,571.08 has been spent on: economic development training, BR&R COVID-19 relief grants, business retention efforts for local manufacturing businesses, former Nestle site development costs, tourism – special event advertising and marketing efforts.

With a remaining $209,529.22 from last year’s allocation, the CDA requested an additional $125,000 to combine and use for the above-mentioned purposes.

The other resolutions transfer funds into city accounts, including $10,472 for a new dock at Indian Point, $31,500 for highway facility roofing repairs, and $34,990 to replace the roof on the Bullhead Point pavilion.

The total ARPA funding allocations from this meeting is $201,962.

Also on the agenda was a public hearing to amend Chapter 640-17, C2A “Central Business District.” The change in this city code is to add a section titled “Vocational” to the Central Business District qualifications. This has to do with a proposed project by CiTi BOCES to acquire space for hands-on learning for a variety of topics, such as finances and cooking.

City residents Frank Castiglia Jr. and Carolyn Holland both spoke and agreed that there should be a cluster area for retail and a separate area for professional offices. CiTi BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Roseann Bayne spoke briefly about the vocational project.

Other items on the agenda included:

Approve the minutes from the June 21, 2022 meeting

Approve sale of 00 North 5th Street property in the amount of $1,000 to Dennis Shoults of Oil City, Pennsylvania The councilors had questions in regards to this property and so they did not make a motion to vote on the resolution

Authorize city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for bids for animal trapping services Bids are due on or before July 29 at 2 p.m. in the city clerk/chamberlain’s office

Notation that the mayor appoints Heather McCoy as Commissioner of Deeds, expiring July 14, 2024

Notation that the mayor appoints Ryan Taylor to the Zoning Board of Appeals, expiring August 28, 2023

Authorization for the mayor to sign the Erie Canal Heritage Fund Grant agreement for the purpose of installing an aluminum dock at Indian Point

Authorization for the mayor to award the RFP for building efficiency consulting to Siemens Industry, Inc. to develop a performance-based energy savings and operations plan, including the performance of an energy audit, the development of potential energy efficiency projects, and other project management services

Also during the meeting, representatives from Phat Guy Burgers spoke during public comment about potentially having their food truck at Bullhead Point. The council said it would discuss the matter during its legislative committee meeting today, July 13.

Frank Castiglia Jr. spoke as Oswego County Legislator for the 25th district, suggesting a member of the council attend this week’s legislature meeting to thank the legislature for considering Fulton in discussing a resolution regarding shared services. He, along with representatives from the Volunteer Transportation Center, also discussed free bus rides to Oswego, Pulaski and Fulton farmers markets.

Resident Carolyn Holland also spoke with concerns about yard waste not being picked up and two specific properties in her ward that she wanted the council to address.

During councilor comments, the councilors largely thanked those in attendance for coming, thanked the city departments for their work, and welcomed Ryan Taylor upon his appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Mayor Deana Michaels and Councilor Larry Macner were absent from this meeting.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 2, in the community room of the Municipal Building.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...