Fulton Demolishes Blighted Park St. Property, 4 Others Scheduled For Demo

The Fulton Code Enforcement Bureau recently demolished a property at 309 Park St., it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “This property is one of five blighted properties that we will be demolishing this year in an effort to reclaim properties and beautify our city,” she said.
According to Malcolm Wettering, Fulton Code Enforcement Bureau chief, other homes slated for demolition include: 406 Gansvoort St., 17 N. Third St., 516 Buffalo St., and 313 S. Third St. All of these properties were acquired by the city through foreclosure and Rowlee Construction is the contractor.
“The four other demos will be scheduled shortly after 309 Park St. when gas service has been disconnected. “ said Matthew Smith of Code Enforcement.
Smith said that after a property has been demolished, and the lot reclaimed for new construction, a number of positive changes occur. “It’s been my experience to see that after we demo a property, the surrounding neighborhood gains increased property values and a safer environment.”
