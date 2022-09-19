Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.

“The first Fall Festival was incredibly popular when it debuted last year thanks to the work of the SEC, with an estimated 10,000 visitors because of its beautiful lakeside location and the wide array of family activities, food and entertainment,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “This year, the SEC, in cooperation with Fulton Parks and Recreation, has really stepped up their game.”

This free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial, is offering a balloon walk this year.

The set-up is simple: Take a hot air balloon—which is between 60- 80-feet high—spread it out on its side, anchor the top end, and blow it full of cold air with a powerful fan. This creates an inflated area inside the balloon with about a 50-foot ceiling.

A large, heavy mat is placed over the bottom end of the balloon, making it easily accessible for children of all ages, including those in wheel chairs. Once inside, they’ll also have large inflatable balls to play with.

In addition to the balloon walk, other new activities include a mobile axe chucking unit and a putt-putt golf course.

The Fulton Fire Department will again have a fire truck there, and the Fulton Police Department and its bicycle unit will be there as well.

To make the event even easier to get to and from, the Fall Festival is offering free shuttle bus service through Oswego County Opportunities, Shue said. Bus stops will include Towpath Towers, Pathfinder Court, Oak Street Apartments and Fulton Mills Apartments.

“Visitors last year wanted more food varieties and we heard them,” Shue said. “This year we’ll be offering a variety of food trucks featuring American, barbeque, Greek, and pizza; and we’re again offering barbeque chicken dinners. Last year, we sold out of the chicken dinners in an hour with no pre-sale.”

She said this year, they can be ordered pre-sale for $12 from the Fulton Youth Soccer League concession stand, 300 Chase Rd., and they will be available for $15 at the event. Visit the Fulton Special Events Facebook page for the youth soccer concession stand hours and pre-sale details.

The main stage will feature three bands this year: After 6 (jazz), Max Scialdone (classic rock), and Danny G. (variety). There will also be performances by students from the Off Broadway Dance Studio and Belle Royale Dance Academy.

Children’s entertainment will include balloon animals, pony rides, bubble man, a magician, animal show, bounce houses, face painting, and free activities with prizes donated by the Great Eastern Whiteout.

“There will also be stilt walkers circulating among the crowd and the famous SEC dinosaurs will make an appearance,” Shue said.

Major sponsors of the event are Oswego Health, Platinum level; and Davis-Standard, Bronze level; with numerous donations from local businesses.

“In addition, we receive exuberant support from students at G. Ray Bodley High School who volunteer to help us set up the bounce houses and children’s activities,” Shue said. “We are so grateful for the support we have received for this event that ties into our vision to showcase our vibrant community where all are welcome to visit, live, and enjoy our city.”

Upcoming city special events include a Halloween Decorating Contest, Oct 26, with voting Oct 27- 29, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Sat. Dec. 3.

“We are extremely grateful for the support and cooperation of Chris Waldron, director of Fulton Parks and Recreation, and his staff who work tirelessly to prepare the grounds, set up the stage, move picnic tables, bleachers, and trash cans so we can stage this event,” Shue said.

