FULTON – Fulton City School District announced this morning that the Fulton Junior High will be closed today due to a sewer line break.

The following information is from the district’s announcement:

No JUNIOR HIGH staff or students in grades 7-8 (ONLY)are to report to the building.

Students in grades 7-8 (ONLY) will transition to remote learning.

School will begin with Bell 1 at 7:45 am. There is no homeroom check-in.

Students will follow their schedule by checking into each teacher’s Google Classroom, and joining the Google Meet (just like last year).

Students will be expected to join a Google Meet each bell, including study halls, with the exception of Lunch/WIN. This will be their time to eat lunch and take a stretch break. Some Google Classrooms may be asynchronous only, so please have your child follow the instructions in the stream.

Please be patient as we transition to remote instruction as there may be incidents of vacant Google Meets. If this occurs, please have your child join the Meet of their next class at the appropriate / scheduled time.

