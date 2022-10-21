Fulton Lions Club Donates $1,000 To Catholic Charities Of Oswego County

October 21, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Accepting the donation from Fulton Lions President Brett Tallents, (right), was Tim Archer, CCOC community engagement coordinator.

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club donated $1,000 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), at their recent October meeting.

Accepting the donation was Tim Archer, CCOC community engagement coordinator, who spoke to the Lions about the agency’s mission, and how individuals can support them through monetary donations,  by volunteering at the food pantry or thrift store, and referring people to the agency who need help.

The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

