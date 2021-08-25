Fulton Man Dies In Head On Collision In Volney

VOLNEY, NY – State Police in Pulaski is investigating a fatal car/motorcycle crash on County Route 176 in the town of Volney, New York.

According to police, yesterday, August 24, at approximately 9:05 a.m. a 1999 Ford Mustang, operated by David M. Reynolds from Fulton, New York, was traveling northbound on County Route 176 when he began to enter the southbound lane to pass the vehicle in front of him, and he struck a 2008 Harley Davidson that was traveling south on Rt. 176 head-on.

The operator of the motorcycle, Robert P. Burnett II, age 44 from Fulton, and his passenger, 49-year-old Melanie J. Burnett were both ejected from the motorcycle.

Robert Burnett was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Melanie Burnett was transported to Upstate University Hospital by Menter Ambulance for internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Reynolds was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Volney Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...