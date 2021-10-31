FULTON – Mayor Deana M. Michaels and the common council recently announced their intentions to support local organizations, clubs and and not for profits with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Originally announced at $45,000, the council and mayor recognized the opportunity to have greater impact and increased the project to $50,000.

“Local not for profits and service organizations offer vital services in the community that supports veterans services, the arts, child care, sports and recreation programming, ADA services and more,” Michaels said. “I am pleased that we can offer support to further their initiatives.”

The campaign will also include highlighting the recipients through a public relations campaign and working with the Fulton Community Development agency to determine grant programs that can be offered.

“The importance of awarding this money to the organizations, clubs and not for profits, is our way of giving back to those who serve our community in so many ways,” Council President Audrey Avery said.

The campaign will run through the month of November and give thanks for all these organizations do to help the community be a success.

“The collaboration we have seen the past few years and the efforts made to move Fulton forward is a true testament to the value these organizations bring,” Michaels said. “This is a small gesture of our thanks, a small token of our appreciation for all they do.”

Further campaign updates will be showcased on social media and on the City of Fulton website.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...