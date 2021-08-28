FULTON – On Friday, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels shared the news that an old house is set to be torn down after “years of concern.”

The house in question is on the corner of Rt. 481 and State Street and currently has its windows boarded up. In a Facebook post, the mayor made note that construction will begin soon and drivers may need to consider that in their travel plans.

“Those traveling near or living in the area should be aware that work is slated over the next week or so,” Michaels wrote. “Alternate travel routes may be necessary during this process.”

Michaels called the owner of the property “extremely cooperative,” throughout the process.

“[The owner] understands the safety concerns it poses and has worked closely with Codes to comply. Codes has done a tremendous job of keeping this on the forefront.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...